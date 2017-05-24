SOCIETY

SF's historic Alamo Square Park reopens after multi-million dollar renovation

It's back in business and accessible to tourists and all of us once again - a little piece of history from which San Franciscans watched their city burn following the 1906 quake. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco's Alamo Square Park is finally open again after a multi-million dollar restoration.

It's back in business and accessible to tourists and all of us once again -- a little piece of history from which San Franciscans watched their city burn following the 1906 quake. It was a place they called home during rebuilding, hallowed ground.

On Wednesday, after one year and almost $6 million of work, Alamo Square Park re-opened with new trees, new grass, drought resistant plants, and more efficiency.

"This went from the most water wasting park in our system to the most water efficient park in our system," San Francisco Dept. of Recreation and Parks General Manger Phil Ginsburg said.

Thought the longer-than-expected process certainly had a draining effect on the local economy. "We've had less visitors. It has been stressful as a store," Alamo Square Deli owner Mike Heimbuecher said.

At Alamo Square Deli, the views that usually attracted hungry customers pretty much kept them away with the park closed and no one able to visit.

DroneView7 got special permission to fly over Alamo Square Park before they pulled the fences down.

Check out this side-by-side photo of San Francisco's Alamo Square Park after the Great Quake in 1906, left, and the park on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 after a renovation project.



After Wednesday, there are no regrets. "I am pretty grateful for all they did with the landscaping. I think they did a great job. I mean, we sat down on this grass and it kind of feels like a mattress," neighbor Matt Weyls said.

The windy hill is like home again. Where else can a person take a nap and wake up to a view of past, present and future, all in one glance?

"The contrast is beautiful to look at," one visitor said.

It's unmatched in the city.

