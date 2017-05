After a year-long renovation, San Francisco's Alamo Square Park is set to reopen and there's a big party to mark the occasion.ABC7 News got special permission to fly DroneView7 over the park Wednesday morning.The city spent $5 million to replace the grass with a drought-resistant type. They also installed new benches, a water bottle filling station and updated bathrooms.The park offers breathtaking views of the city skyline, framed by the famous row of Painted Ladies.