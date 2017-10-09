Sonoma-Marin SMART train offers free emergency service for wildfire evacuees

Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit is providing free, limited emergency service between downtown Santa Rosa and downtown San Rafael for the rest of today following a series of North Bay wildfires.Rosa and downtown San Rafael for the rest of today following a series of North Bay wildfires.SMART crews inspected the tracks and equipment and resumed limited northbound and southbound service around 2:30 p.m. between the two cities and the stations in between.SMART will be running three-car trains instead of two cars for maximum capacity, and will be sounding the train horn at all crossings because of poor visibility caused by heavy smoke and other fire conditions.Full service will be restored as soon as possible, SMART officials said.