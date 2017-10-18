Sonoma State University reopened for the first time Wednesday since the deadly North Bay fires raged through the area and forced the campus to close.The threat is over and the air is now safe to breathe on campus.However, before going to class students were asked to connect over coffee and doughnuts at the university center where they had a chance to sign a banner to thank the firefighters who worked tirelessly to battle the flames and keep people safe.The university was not touched by fire. However, more than 50 staff members and students lost their homes, including University President Judy Sakaki whose Santa Rosa home was destroyed.Students and faculty were invited to take a picture with the banner for firefighters, and the chancellor was there as well to make a few remarks.For those who need more help, the university has created a center called Noma Cares to provide assistance to fire victims.