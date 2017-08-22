SPORTS

San Francisco 49ers break new ground hiring first openly LGBT coach

San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers is seen on the sideline in Santa Clara, Calif. in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Katie Sowers, 31, had just finished a summer internship with the 49ers when coach Kyle Shanahan offered her a full-time assistant coaching gig with the team.

RELATED: 49ers offer to help replenish stolen Washington High football equipment

She is the first female on the coaching staff in 49ers history.

She is also the first openly LGBT coach in the NFL.

While the team will not comment on an employee's sexual orientation, Coach Shanahan said last week, "She's a hard worker. You don't even notice her because she just goes to work and does what's asked and because of that she's someone we would like to keep around."

Sowers told SBNation's Outsports website that there are many people who identify as LGBT in the NFL -- they just don't feel comfortable being public about their sexual orientation.

49ers fans we talked with in the South Bay say the coach's gender and LGBT status don't matter to them as long as she gets the job done.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the San Francisco 49ers.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsSan Francisco 49ersnfllgbtgaygay rightsfootballSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Healy hits 2 of A's 4 HRs in 6-4 win over Orioles
LAND'S END: Larry Beil on future of Cavs Warriors rivalry after Irving trade
Report: Warriors rival Kyrie Irving traded from Cavs to Celtics
A's rookie Boog Powell hits first career HR near namesake's BBQ station in Baltimore
More Sports
Top Stories
Chaos erupts in Arizona after Trump speech, rally
Trump supporters, protesters gather ahead of his Phoenix rally
LAND'S END: Larry Beil on future of Cavs Warriors rivalry after Irving trade
Dolby shows off new, exciting tech in San Francisco
Wife of Bay Area Barcelona victim seeks waiter who helped husband
Report: Warriors rival Kyrie Irving traded from Cavs to Celtics
Peninsula restaurants struggle to fill open positions
7 On Your Side helps couple recover personal info after gov't loses documents
Show More
Drivers confused by changes at San Francisco garage
Suspect who fatally shot Oakland firefighter arraigned in San Jose
Firefighters battle 200 acre grass fire at Camp Parks in Dublin
Girl braids hair to match friend, sends message about racism
New Milpitas BART station nearly complete
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
PHOTOS: 'American Idol' hopefuls sing their hearts out at Oakland auditions
Photos from the scene of struck pedestrians in Barcelona
More Photos