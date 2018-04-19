SPORTS
espn

A's deal Trayce Thompson to White Sox, who send Tylder Saladino to Brewers

The Chicago White Sox have acquired outfielder Trayce Thompson from the Oakland Athletics for cash considerations, after the A's designated him for assignment on Tuesday.

The White Sox also sent Tyler Saladino to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for cash.

Thompson, 27, will be joining his fourth team this year. He went to spring training with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Then he was claimed off waivers by the New York Yankees on April 3 and by Oakland two days later. He was 1 for 7 in three games with the A's.

The latest move brings Thompson back to where his major league career began in 2015.

Thompson is the younger brother of Golden State's Klay Thompson and a son of former NBA player Mychal Thompson.

Saladino, 28, was 2 for 8 with a double for the White Sox. Oakland also optioned right-hander Lou Trivino to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
sportsespnoakland athleticsmlbchicago white soxtrayce thompsontyler saladinomilwaukee brewers
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Kevin Durant 'fine' after exiting Warriors' win late with ankle sprain
Spurs lose to Warriors in Game 3 without Gregg Popovich
Ettore Messina coaches Spurs in Game 3 vs. Warriors
Durant leads Warriors to 3-0 lead over mourning Spurs
Golden State Warriors widen series lead on Spurs to 3-0
More Sports
Top Stories
Golden State Warriors widen series lead on Spurs to 3-0
California death row inmate freed; no retrial planned
Shooter fires through restaurant window, kills 2 deputies
At Shell Eco-Marathon, victory is measured in miles per gallon
Backlash over ADL's participation in Starbucks anti-bias training
Who's the boss? More American workers prefer to be their own boss
Hawaii storm described as 'earthquakes, fireworks'
UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland unveils new outpatient center
Show More
VIDEO: Emotional Steve Kerr remembers Gregg Popovich's late wife
MAP: Where is weed legal?
Mountain lion sighting has SJ neighbors vigilant
Kevin Durant, other famous Bay Area names honored on TIME's 100 list
Consumer Catch-up: iPhone brightness patent, car seat trade-in
More News