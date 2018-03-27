SPORTS
espn

A's prospect A.J. Puk hurts elbow; Tommy John recommended

SAN FRANCISCO -- Oakland Athletics pitching prospect A.J. Puk has injured his pitching elbow, and Dr. James Andrews is recommending he have Tommy John surgery.

The left-handed Puk injured the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow, the team said Tuesday. Puk was initially diagnosed by Dr. Doug Freedberg in Arizona, and Andrews was consulted to confirm the 22-year-old's injury.

Puk was the sixth overall pick in the 2016 draft by Oakland out of the University of Florida. He struck out 184 batters in 125 innings split between Class A and Double-A last season, going 6-10 with a 4.03 ERA.

The left-hander pitched well this spring, holding opposing hitters to a .184 average in 10 2/3 innings pitched, and was thought to have a chance to make the club.

But he did not pitch again after giving up four runs in his last outing March 15 and feeling tenderness in his left arm.

Another A's pitching prospect, Jharel Cotton, had Tommy John surgery last Wednesday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Related Topics:
sportsespnoakland athleticsmlbaj puktommy john surgery
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Tarasenko gets 2nd goal in OT to lift Blues over Sharks
Stratton throws 5 strong as Giants beat A's 3-0
Kevin Durant says he'll return Thursday; Draymond Green out again
Harvey the Rabbit returns to Oakland Coliseum
More Sports
Top Stories
Man charged with reckless driving after 3 injured in Oakland Airport crash
OC Board votes to join lawsuit against CA over sanctuary law
California suing over citizenship question on 2020 census
Cupertino High School evacuated after threatening phone call
DMV letter says Uber suspending self-driving car tests in California
Facebook CEO to testify to Congress
Parents meet anti-gay protesters at Alamo school
Calif. sues Trump administration over citizenship query in census
Show More
VIDEO: What is Westboro Baptist Church?
Investigation into fatal officer-involved shooting of Stephon Clark underway
Trooper survives after dramatic crash caught on video
A look behind the scenes at the Roseanne revival
Alameda County votes to fund Urban Shield through 2018
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
More Photos