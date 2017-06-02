SPORTS

Carlos Santana to perform national anthem at Game 2 of NBA Finals

EMBED </>More Videos

Legendary guitarist and San Francisco native Carlos Santana will perform the national anthem during Game 2 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.

Legendary guitarist and San Francisco native Carlos Santana will perform the national anthem during Game 2 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.

Santana will perform alongside his bassist, Benny Rietveld. This will be Santana's third year in a row performing the national anthem during the NBA finals.

The 10-time Grammy winner is about to launch a summer tour. Unfortunately, there are no Bay Area dates.

The Golden State Warriors will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. on ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnba finalsnba playoffsNBAGolden State WarriorsCleveland Cavalierslive musicOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Warriors transform Oakland school with help from NBA Cares program
Santa Cruz surf pioneer Jack O'Neill dies at 94
Apple Music exec now involved in possible Kevin Durant, Rihanna feud
ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Curry defends wife's comments from 2016 NBA Finals
More Sports
Top Stories
Ghost Ship fire investigations underway 6 months after deadly fire
Family of Angel Ramos demanding autopsy results after police shooting
EXCLUSIVE: Racist graffiti prompts disgust from students, faculty at East Bay school
Warriors transform Oakland school with help from NBA Cares program
Oakland officials say changes underway 6 months after Ghost Ship fire
SoCal man asks Pres. Trump to withhold sanctuary city funding in TV ad
Oakland man dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver while walking dog
Show More
Artist creates viral photo with planes flying out of LAX
Report: High cost of living in Bay Area deterring some workers
South SF neighborhood on precautionary do-not-drink notice
Santa Cruz surf pioneer Jack O'Neill dies at 94
AWE conference in Silicon Valley highlights latest trends in VR, AR
More News
Top Video
Family of Angel Ramos demanding autopsy results after police shooting
Warriors transform Oakland school with help from NBA Cares program
SoCal man asks Pres. Trump to withhold sanctuary city funding in TV ad
Artist creates viral photo with planes flying out of LAX
More Video