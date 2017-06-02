Legendary guitarist and San Francisco native Carlos Santana will perform the national anthem during Game 2 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.Santana will perform alongside his bassist, Benny Rietveld. This will be Santana's third year in a row performing the national anthem during the NBA finals.The 10-time Grammy winner is about to launch a summer tour. Unfortunately, there are no Bay Area dates.The Golden State Warriors will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. on ABC7.