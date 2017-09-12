SPORTS

EXCLUSIVE: Giants fan's epic wedding proposal spreads love

Fredi Montanez proposes to his fiance Bianca Vasquez at a San Francisco Giants game on Monday, Sept. 12, 2017. (KGO-TV)

by Tess Stevens
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Bianca Vasquez said "yes" just moments after throwing the first pitch at the San Francisco Giants game. The catcher -- unknown to her, was her boyfriend of six years, Fredi Montanez.

VIDEO: Giants fans rock out to Journey during rare 2 a.m. 8th inning

After catching the ball, he captured her heart.

"I know she loves the sport and I just had to do it here," Montanez said.

He won tickets in an essay contest by AT&T. he wrote that he first met his now fiancee at a concession stand at a Giants game and wanted to propose to her during one.

She seemed to have a hard time believing it happened. "Are you serious," she said, reacting to the moment.

Montanez was dressed as a Giants player. His name was on the back of his uniform with the number 17 -- for the year he proposed.

"I have to say yes," Vasquez laughed. "Just kidding -- a dream come true."

