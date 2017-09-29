<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2469653" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The full video of Seattle Seahawks player Michael Bennett's with Las Vegas police has been released. Bennett accused the department of racially motivated excessive force after he says he was threatened at gunpoint following a report that shots were heard at a casino hotel. (KGO)