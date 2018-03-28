EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3263704" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The A's are reportedly floating a plan to buy the Oakland Coliseum. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the A's are pitching the sweeping offer to the city and Alameda County.

Mayor @LibbySchaaf announces exclusive negotiation agreements for the Coliseum complex and Howard Terminal to keep the A's #RootedInOakland. pic.twitter.com/CKNgdlFkOu — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) March 28, 2018

Mayor Libby Schaaf announced exclusive negotiation agreements for the Coliseum complex and Howard Terminal to keep the A's in Oakland.The offer initially came in a letter from A's president Dave Kaval to buy the 120-acres Coliseum property outright. "It's a big deal obviously," said Kaval. "We put in offer to buy the Coliseum complex outright from the city and the county. I think it obviously show our commitment to the city."Schaaf released a statement saying,