Mike Shumann honors teammate, friend, Dwight Clark after emotional reunion

I always said my claim to fame with the San Francisco 49ers was to blow out my knee so Dwight Clark could inherit my position and make the most iconic reception in NFL history.It was simply known as "the catch," which beat the Cowboys in the 1982 NFC title game to send the 49ers to their first Super Bowl title.Dwight was honored Sunday at Levi's stadium -- as the 49ers played the Cowboys.Dwight said the wanted to see his teammates from teh 1981 team one more time, which was tough to hear, so the 49ers flew us all out and put us up for the weekend so we could all visit our hero as he battles ALS.It was an emotional rollercoaster, reuniting with guys I haven't seen in 35 years -- finding out where their lives took them after football -- great moments for us all.But then seeing Dwight, always a fighter, battle this horrible disease -- he was overcome with emotion at a breakfast we had at the stadium. ANd it was even tougher to talk to us at halftime along with all of his fans.When a teammate is dealing with any off-field struggle, you want to be there for him, as when you win a championship like we did together. You are bonded for life with this team on and off the field.Dwight will always be remembered for "the catch." But he is so much more, as a person, a husband, father, brother, and friend.Her and I played the same postition, were roommates, and he will always be my rookie and dear friend.It was a heartwarming, yet heartbreaking day for us all.Dwight -- I love you buddy.