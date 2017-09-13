Oakland A's announce plans to build new stadium near Laney College

Our vision is to build a new ballpark for Oakland at the Peralta site. Join the conversation at https://t.co/vLuiX01aT0 #RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/oW8b0CthwM — Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) September 13, 2017

The Oakland A's announced Wednesday that they plan to build a new stadium near Laney College.Officials said the ballpark will be privately financed by the team.The new sports complex will be part of a broader public-private partnership between the A's and various agencies. The proposed plan includes substantial new housing options, including affordable housing, as well as a skills center, community gathering space, hotel, and office and retail development.On Friday, the A's tweeted "a ballpark site in Oakland will be announced later this year."The response from fans on Twitter was largely that of excitement. A new ballpark is likely to be received positively by players and coaches, too, as Oakland's facilities are known for being, well, less than glamorous.The Athletics have called Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (among the five names the park has been designated) home since they moved from Kansas City in 1968. The A's share the stadium, which opened in 1966, with the NFL's Oakland Raiders.The new $500 million stadium is expected to open 2023.