Protest to take place outside of NFL headquarters to support Colin Kaepernick

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneels during the playing of the National Anthem Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP)

NEW YORK (KGO) --
Protesters are set to gather in New York outside of NFL headquarters to support Colin Kaepernick.

Civil rights groups and celebrities are also expected to attend rallies in cities across the country to call on the NFL to re-sign Kaepernick.
The former 49ers quarterback took a knee during the national anthem last year -- sparking a national conversation. Other players have sat during the anthem this year -- but Kaepernick is the only one not working.

