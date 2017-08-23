NEW YORK (KGO) --Protesters are set to gather in New York outside of NFL headquarters to support Colin Kaepernick.
LARRY BEIL: Is Kaep radioactive? Why Colin Kaepernick doesn't have a job
Civil rights groups and celebrities are also expected to attend rallies in cities across the country to call on the NFL to re-sign Kaepernick.
The former 49ers quarterback took a knee during the national anthem last year -- sparking a national conversation. Other players have sat during the anthem this year -- but Kaepernick is the only one not working.
