San Francisco Giants pitcher Matt Cain to retire

Matt Cain announced his plans to retire after a 13-year Major League career. Cain will make his final start this Saturday.#ForeverGiant pic.twitter.com/3V8BbLHUO3 — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) September 27, 2017

Matt Cain, who threw only perfect game in franchise history and was part of 3 WS titles, to retire at season's end. https://t.co/Yc8dee0yQ1 pic.twitter.com/cl2CDudONI — MLB (@MLB) September 27, 2017

San Francisco Giants pitcher Matt Cain has announced his retirement from baseball. Cain said he will pitch his final game this Saturday.The 32-year-old is the longest-tenured Giant on the roster. Cain has 104 career wins and a 3.69 ERA. Cain threw a perfect game in 2012 against the Houston Astros.Cain finished in the top 10 of the Cy Young Award voting twice and made three All-Star teams.