San Francisco Giants pitcher Matt Cain to retire

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Matt Cain works against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 27, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco Giants pitcher Matt Cain has announced his retirement from baseball. Cain said he will pitch his final game this Saturday.

The 32-year-old is the longest-tenured Giant on the roster. Cain has 104 career wins and a 3.69 ERA. Cain threw a perfect game in 2012 against the Houston Astros.

Cain finished in the top 10 of the Cy Young Award voting twice and made three All-Star teams.

