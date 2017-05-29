Sherpa takes Steph Curry jersey to top of Mount Everest

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Here's proof that the Golden State Warriors have worldwide appeal well outside of the Bay Area. A Sherpa from Nepal shared photos with Dubs gear from the top of Mount Everest. He made the climb last Sunday, his seventh summit to the top and he brought Steph Curry's number 30 jersey with him.
He said his 15-year-old son, who lives in Nepal with him, is a big fan of Curry, and asked his dad to take the jersey to the "top of the world."
Warriors Stephen Curry jersy on Mt Everest. #DubNation #WarriorsWeek #nba #usabasketball #GSWarriors2Day #NBAFinals #NBAFinals2017 # pic.twitter.com/MRK5hvhVPa— nimatenji Sherpa (@6everestnts) May 26, 2017
