OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The battle of the Western Conference Finals has led to a legal fight for the Warriors.
A San Antonio Spurs fan is suing the Warriors and Zaza Pachulia over an injury Spurs superstar Kawhi Leonard suffered during Game One.
Pachulia contested a long jumper by Leonard who re-injured his left ankle when he landed awkwardly on Pachulia's foot.
A Spurs fan filed a lawsuit on behalf of season ticket holders claiming Pachulia intentionally injured Leonard.
The Warriors say they have no comment.
