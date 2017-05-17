The battle of the Western Conference Finals has led to a legal fight for the Warriors.A San Antonio Spurs fan is suing the Warriors and Zaza Pachulia over an injury Spurs superstar Kawhi Leonard suffered during Game One.Pachulia contested a long jumper by Leonard who re-injured his left ankle when he landed awkwardly on Pachulia's foot.A Spurs fan filed a lawsuit on behalf of season ticket holders claiming Pachulia intentionally injured Leonard.The Warriors say they have no comment.