GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Spurs fan suing Warriors, Zaza Pachulia over Kawhi Leonard injury

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) shakes hands with teammate Zaza Pachulia during a game against the San Antonio Spurs, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The battle of the Western Conference Finals has led to a legal fight for the Warriors.

A San Antonio Spurs fan is suing the Warriors and Zaza Pachulia over an injury Spurs superstar Kawhi Leonard suffered during Game One.

RELATED: Warriors take down Spurs 136 to 100 in blowout

Pachulia contested a long jumper by Leonard who re-injured his left ankle when he landed awkwardly on Pachulia's foot.

RELATED: Klay Thompson meets Warriors fan who creates remarkable t-shirt

A Spurs fan filed a lawsuit on behalf of season ticket holders claiming Pachulia intentionally injured Leonard.

The Warriors say they have no comment.

