Thousands gather at San Jose's Avaya Stadium to watch Mexico vs Brazil

At Avaya Stadium in San Jose, there was a World Cup celebration as 7,500 fans gathered around the big screen to watch Mexico versus Brazil. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Most people dread Monday morning. But at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, there was a World Cup celebration as 7,500 fans gathered around the big screen to watch Mexico versus Brazil in the round of 16.

Most were cheering for El Tri.

The game was competitive until the end.

Brazil won 2-0.

"Brazil played well and Mexico did what they could and the curse is still alive," said Salinas resident and Mexico fan Manny Pimentel.

Brazil fans were gracious in victory.


"I'm happy for Brazil but I hope Mexico does better next time," said Palo Alto resident and Brazil fan Wilson Muraki.

Outside Avaya Stadium, long after the game was over, Mexico and Brazil fans celebrated together -- a reminder of why they call this the World Cup.

Brazil will play the winner of the Japan-Belgium game.

Avaya Stadium will be holding a watch party for that game and all the remaining games of the World Cup.
