SPORTS

VIDEO: Learn the 'Splash Brothers' dance with Warriors 'Dance Cam Mom'

EMBED </>More News Videos

ABC7 News Sports Director Larry Beil gets a one-on-one dance tutorial from the iconic Warriors Dance Cam Mom Robin Schreiber. (KGO)

By
NEW ORLEANS (KGO) --
When "Dance Cam Mom" Robin Schreiber moves her hands in a waving motion it's not just a random dance move, it's her signature--the "Splash Brothers" dance, named after the Dubs' dazzling duo Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

VIDEO: Warriors coach Steve Kerr grooves with Dance Cam Mom

Watch the video in the player above for the full dance tutorial. Feel free to break it out when you're cheering on the Golden State Warriors.

Click here for more of ABC7 News' stories, photos and videos on the Golden State Warriors.
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsNBAbasketballfunny videodanceLouisiana
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
VIDEO: Warriors coach Steve Kerr grooves with 'Dance Cam Mom'
Sources: Pelicans inquire about DeMarcus Cousins, Paul George
Chase Elliott tops Dale Earnhardt Jr. to win 2nd straight Daytona 500 pole
Jimmer Fredette scores 73 points in Chinese league game
More Sports
Top Stories
Strong storm to dump rain from the North Bay to the South
VIDEO: Water flows into iconic Lake Berryessa Glory Hole
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
VIDEO: Warriors coach Steve Kerr grooves with 'Dance Cam Mom'
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Sunday evening
Oakland heavy metal show canceled over police concerns
Trump's remarks about Sweden 'not referring to a specific incident,' White House says
Show More
Top Democrats rally support for Affordable Care Act
Congress members met with crowds and protests at town halls
Race to head DNC tightens as New Hampshire state chair drops out
Southern California storm-related deaths climb to at least 5
'Jane Roe' at center of decision that legalized abortion dies at 69
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Warriors coach Steve Kerr grooves with 'Dance Cam Mom'
VIDEO: Water flows into iconic Lake Berryessa Glory Hole
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Sunday evening
Oakland heavy metal show canceled over police concerns
More Video