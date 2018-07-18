VIDEO: 'Swaggy P' surprisingly has a shirt on at the ESPYS

LOS ANGELES (KGO) --"Swaggy P" may not be with the Golden State Warriors anymore, but he's still a laugh and a half. Nick Young had to wear a shirt to the award show, but that didn't dull his shine on the red carpet.
Take a look at all of ABC7's interviews on the 2018 ESPYS red carpet here, and get the latest sports updates from Larry Beil here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- ''I touched him!': Swaggy P literally makes fan scream for joy at Warriors victory parade
- 'Is there anything beyond lit?' Swaggy P brings swagger to Warriors parade
- Nick Young talks Oakland A's in rare appearance with shirt on in SF
- Kevin Durant welcomes Nick Young by tweeting celebration photo after 3-point miss
- Swaggy P wears Kanye's lifestyle Yeezy shoes against Rockets