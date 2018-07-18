ESPY AWARDS

VIDEOS: Fans, sports stars, G-Eazy and more on the ESPYS red carpet with Larry Beil

Former Golden State Warriors stars JaVale McGee and Swaggy P stopped by to talk with ABC7 News on the ESPYS red carpet as well as San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane, WWE Superstars, and Oakland favorite G-Eazy. (KGO)

LOS ANGELES (KGO) --
Former Golden State Warriors stars JaVale McGee and Swaggy P stopped by to talk with ABC7 News on the ESPYS red carpet as well as San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane, WWE Superstars, and Oakland favorite G-Eazy.

Watch all the fun from the red carpet, including interviews, and how our perfectly positioned fan that drew stars out of the heat and in front of the ABC7 cameras.

Follow Larry Beil on Twitter for more on the 2018 ESPY Awards!

Former Warrior and ABC7 favorite JaVale McGee stopped to talk with Sports Director Larry Beil about leaving the Golden State Warriors, what he's excited about in L.A. and playing with LeBron James instead of fighting against him.


Ex-Warrior Nick "Swaggy P" Young had to wear a shirt to the ESPYS, but the fact that he was clothed didn't dull his shine on the red carpet.

Oakland rapper G-Eazy is an international superstar with a great love for the Bay Area. From loving the Golden State Warriors to talking up his Hyphy inspiration, he represented the Bay at the ESPY awards before presenting on ESPN.

Evander Kane stopped to talk about the San Jose Sharks contending for the Stanley Cup, but he stuck around for the fan on the floor blowing cold air onto the hot red carpet.

Visit this page for full coverage on the ESPYs and get the latest updates on sports in the Bay Area and across the country here.

