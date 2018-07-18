VIDEO: 'Swaggy P' surprisingly has a shirt on at the ESPYS

LOS ANGELES (KGO) --"Swaggy P" may not be a Warrior anymore, but he's still a laugh and a half. He had to wear a shirt to the award show, but that didn't dull his shine on the red carpet.
Follow Larry Beil on Twitter for more on the 2018 ESPY Awards!
VIDEOS: Watch Larry Beil's interviews from the 2018 ESPYS red carpet
Ex-Warrior JaVale McGee talks leaving the Bay, LeBron on ESPYS red carpet
Evander Kane declares cooling fan the real MVP of ESPYS red carpet
Oakland rapper G-Eazy talks Bay Area inspiration, E-40, Warriors
Visit this page for full coverage on the ESPYs and get the latest updates on sports in the Bay Area and across the country here.
Ex-warrior JaVale McGee, the tallest man on the red carpet at #ESPYS2018 pic.twitter.com/rFSqHhkBTq— Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) July 18, 2018