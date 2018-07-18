VIDEO: Oakland rapper G-Eazy talks Bay Area inspiration, E-40, Warriors

ESPY AWARDS

Oakland rapper G-Eazy talks Bay Area inspiration, E-40, Warriors

Oakland rapper G-Eazy is an international superstar with a great love for the Bay Area. From loving the Golden State Warriors to talking up his Hyphy inspiration, he represented the Bay at the ESPY awards before presenting on ESPN.

LOS ANGELES
