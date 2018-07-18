SPORTS

VIDEO: Ex-Warrior JaVale McGee talks leaving the Bay, LeBron on ESPYS red carpet

Former Warrior and ABC7 favorite JaVale McGee stopped to talk with Sports Director Larry Beil about leaving the Golden State Warriors, what he's excited about in L.A. and playing with LeBron James instead of fighting against him. (KGO)

LOS ANGELES (KGO) --
Former Warrior and ABC7 favorite JaVale McGee stopped to talk with Sports Director Larry Beil about leaving the Golden State Warriors, what he's excited about in L.A. and playing with LeBron James instead of fighting against him.

Here's more JaVale McGee:

VIDEO: JaVale McGee looks great as an ABC7 News reporter 'I lost my shirt'
VIDEO: JaVale McGee looks great as an ABC7 News reporter 'I lost my shirt'

JaVale McGee gave everyone a ton of fun moments at the parade, but this one pretty much takes the cake. He looked like a reporter out on the parade route when he took Dion Lim's microphone and rocked a live hit. You go, JaVale!

