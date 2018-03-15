Warriors' JaVale McGee becomes barista at Peet's Coffee in SF

JaVale McGee was a barista for a few hours to promote a new coffee to honor the Golden State Warriors. Part of the profits from the coffee goes to the Warriors Community Foundation."Feels great man, giving back to the community. I'm glad I could be a part of it. Warriors Ground is a great thing. And they should come and get a pound of ground right now," McGee said of being at the coffee shop for a good cause.This is the fourth year Peet's has made a Warriors Ground coffee.So far, the company has donated $30,000 to the foundation.