'It's pouring': Stormy Saturday cancels multiple events across Bay Area

Many outdoor events got rained out but others went on despite the elements during a Saturday storm in the Bay Area.

Many outdoor events got rained out but others went on despite the elements during a Saturday storm in the Bay Area.

Many outdoor events got rained out but others went on despite the elements during a Saturday storm in the Bay Area.

Many outdoor events got rained out but others went on despite the elements during a Saturday storm in the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The calendar says May but it felt more like January, a strong spring storm grabbed the attention of us here in the Bay Area. Many outdoor events got rained out but others went on despite the elements.

It was a super rainy kickoff to AAPI Heritage Month. The annual 5K run across San Francisco from Japantown to Chinatown was wet, but it didn't stop Mary Sein and her family.

"We could prepare, because we know it was going to rain. We have ponchos. I say, 'Nothing can stop us. This is our determination.' This is how I prove to my daughter, too. It's a good learning experience for her, and she made it," Sein said.

More than 600 people braved the elements and came out to show their solidarity.

"This was not a little bit of rain. It was pouring, pouring but look around you. Everyone has shown up: volunteers, participants. That tells you a lot," said Zeien Cheung, co-founder of Asians Are Strong.

RELATED: Storm to bring May rain to Bay Area Saturday. Here's a timeline

But the spring storm was too much for other events across the Bay Area.

The Richmond-San Pablo Cinco De Mayo Peace and Unity Parade was canceled Saturday. Hayward's Cinco de Mayo Festival and Car Show was postponed due to weather and rescheduled for Sept. 14.

San Francisco's 'How Weird Street Fair' was also impacted Saturday. Its website describes it as a cross between Burning Man and Folsom Street. The event was postponed due to severe weather and could be rescheduled for June.

Caltrans canceled the third weekend of repaving on Highway 37 due to rain. The work eastbound will happen next weekend instead.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

CAL FIRE posted on X about weather-related accidents on the Peninsula they responded to on I-280 and Highway 92. It urged drivers to go slow.

In San Rafael, it was a damp day at the dog park for Sari and husband Stephen, but their dogs were not really on board with this outing.

CORNELL BARNARD: "Do your dogs like the rain?"

SARI MARKOWITZ: "Absolutely not. As you can see, they're headed back to the car. That's a firm 'No.'"

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live