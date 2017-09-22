GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

VIDEO: Warriors considering skipping White House visit

The NBA Champions traditionally make a celebratory visit to the White House, but the Golden State Warriors may look to make a statement by choosing to pass. (KGO)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
After winning a second NBA Championship in three seasons, the Golden State Warriors are considering making another strong statement off the basketball court.

Traditionally, the champs are invited to the White House as guests of the President, but the Warriors could decline such an invite. Stephen Curry is a two-time league MVP, the face of the franchise, and he didn't shy away from taking a stand at Warriors Media Day.

"I don't want to go, that's really it," Curry said. "Our President has, the things that he's said and the things that he hasn't said in the right times, that we won't stand for it. And by acting and not going, hopefully that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country and what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye to."

Curry's opinion certainly carries a lot of weight. Kevin Durant, the reigning NBA Finals MVP, has also expressed that he doesn't want to make the trip. But the Warriors' two biggest stars recognize that it needs to be a team decision. Even the most vocal player on the team, Draymond Green, wants to make sure the group has a unified voice.

"I could think 'hell no I'm not going,' or I could think 'hell yeah I want to go' at the end of the day we're going to decide as a team," Green said.

For the first time since the victory parade in Oakland, the entire Warriors roster was at the same place at the same time for media day. Now re-united, the reigning champs will get together and choose whether or not to make a political statement.

"I don't know what we are going to do, but I think what we are going to focus on in the near team is the process we employ to make that decision," Warriors general manager Bob Myers said. "We've had discussions with the White House. No discussions have been reached on our side."

Written and produced by Casey Pratt
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
