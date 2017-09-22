GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors talk Trump, next season during Media Day

The Golden State Warriors held Media Day at the team's practice facility in downtown Oakland on Friday. The team will kick off their training camp on Saturday. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors held Media Day at the team's practice facility in downtown Oakland on Friday. The team will kick off their training camp on Saturday.

The Warriors are coming off of their second championship in three years. The team rolled through the playoffs with a 16-1 record.

With the new season coming, many are still wondering if the Warriors will celebrate their NBA championship at the White House.

General Manager Bob Myers said the Warriors have had contact with the White House about a visit, but the team has not met yet to discuss. Last month, Kevin Durant said he didn't want to celebrate the title with President Trump because he does not respect who's in office.

