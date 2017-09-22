OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Golden State Warriors players along with Head Coach Steve Kerr and General Manager Bob Meyers discussed their strategy and goals for the upcoming season at Media Day in Oakland on Friday afternoon. Check out what some of the players had to say by watching the videos below.
VIDEO: Warriors' Kevin Durant on playing better this season
VIDEO: Warriors' Draymond Green: 'I hate to lose, have to find ways to get better'
VIDEO: Warriors' Steve Kerr: 'I'm excited for the season'
VIDEO: Warriors' Klay Thompson: 'New journey to bring back trophy again'
VIDEO: Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: 'Glad to be able to make my country proud'
VIDEO: Warriors' Shaun Livingston: 'Some players never see this kind of team success'
VIDEO: Warriors' Andre Igoudala: 'I think my mom diserves a lot of credit'
VIDEO: GM Bob Myers speaks at Warriors Media Day
