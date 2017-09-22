GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

VIDEO: Find out what Warriors stars had to say on Media Day 2017

Warriors' Stephen Curry spoke Friday during Media Day in Oakland and touched on his wife's success saying, it's been pretty awesome to watch her "grow and develop." (KGO)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Golden State Warriors players along with Head Coach Steve Kerr and General Manager Bob Meyers discussed their strategy and goals for the upcoming season at Media Day in Oakland on Friday afternoon. Check out what some of the players had to say by watching the videos below.

VIDEO: Warriors' Kevin Durant on playing better this season
Warriors' Kevin Durant spoke Friday during Media Day in Oakland saying, playing better this season is a "matter of going out there and staying locked in."


VIDEO: Warriors' Draymond Green: 'I hate to lose, have to find ways to get better'
Warriors Draymond Green spoke Friday during Media Day in Oakland saying he "hates to lose and in hating to lose you have to find ways to get better."


VIDEO: Warriors' Steve Kerr: 'I'm excited for the season'
Head coach Steve Kerr answered questions at the Golden State Warriors Media Day in Oakland Friday, saying he's excited for the season and thinks it's going to go smoothly.


VIDEO: Warriors' Klay Thompson: 'New journey to bring back trophy again'
Warriors' Klay Thompson spoke Friday during Media Day in Oakland saying this season is a new journey to bring back that trophy again.


VIDEO: Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: 'Glad to be able to make my country proud'
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia spoke Friday during Media Day in Oakland saying, he's glad to be able to make his country proud and saw so many happy faces when he went back home during the summer.

VIDEO: Warriors' Shaun Livingston: 'Some players never see this kind of team success'
VIDEO: Warriors' Andre Igoudala: 'I think my mom diserves a lot of credit'
VIDEO: GM Bob Myers speaks at Warriors Media Day
Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers answered questions at the Warriors Media Day in Oakland.


