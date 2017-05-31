GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors star Steph Curry appearing on Good Morning America

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went one-on-one with ABC news in an exclusive interview about a conversation he had with former President Barack Obama. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
"He was talking about the challenges of before he was in office. And I'm not comparing what I do to what he does, but he dropped a line. He said before he got into office, he didn't value his anonymity as he was going through life," Curry said.
Curry says lack of anonymity is the biggest struggle he has as a celebrity.

