Woman wins $1.2 million on $18 Kentucky Derby bet

KENTUCKY DERBY

Woman celebrates winning $1.2 million on $18 Kentucky Derby bet

A Texas woman reaped $1.2 million on an $18 bet on a series of Kentucky Derby day races. (Rachel Bagnetto)

A Texas woman is celebrating, after hitting an improbable Kentucky Derby jackpot.

The woman, who didn't want to be identified, made an $18 "Pick 5" wager at her local racetrack in Austin, Texas. She picked the winners of 5 races and got them right. Her prize totaled $1.2 million.

The woman has been going to the racetrack for years.

Here are the winners she picked: Limousine Liberal, Funny Duck, Maraud, Yoshida and Justify.
