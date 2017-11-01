Sunnyvale police identify K9 officer killed in stabbing at apartment complex

K9 officer Jax is seen in this undated image. (Sunnyvale Police via Twitter)

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) --
Police in Sunnyvale identified a K9 officer who died in a stabbing at a Sunnyvale apartment complex on Halloween night.

VIDEO: K9 officer killed in Sunnyvale stabbing
An officer-involved shooting on E. Weddell Dr. in Sunnyvale has left one man dead and neighbors struggling to make sense of what happened.



Sunnyvale Police Chief Phan Ngo tweeted that Jax was killed in the line of duty after being stabbed as officers responded to the stabbing.



Police were called to the Encasa apartments around 1 p.m. on the report of a stabbing.

When they arrived on scene, they found a woman who had been stabbed. She was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Inside one of the units, police encountered the stabbing suspect.
RELATED: 1 man, 1 K-9 officer dead in Sunnyvale officer-involved shooting

A Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety spokesperson said the man was uncooperative and armed with a knife.

At some point during the confrontation, police say the man stabbed a K9 officer. The dog was taken to a veterinarian, but did not survive.

Ultimately, an officer shot the suspect. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police continue to investigate. They have not revealed the relationship between the suspect and the stabbing victim.

They are also not releasing any information about the officer who fired their weapon.
