An officer-involved shooting on E. Weddell Dr. in Sunnyvale has left one man dead and neighbors struggling to make sense of what happened.

It is with great sorrow that we announce the line of duty death of our beloved K9, Jax. Our hearts are heavy & broken as we mourn his loss. pic.twitter.com/GfHdJulhby — Phan Ngo (@SunnyvaleChief) November 1, 2017

Police in Sunnyvale identified a K9 officer who died in a stabbing at a Sunnyvale apartment complex on Halloween night.Sunnyvale Police Chief Phan Ngo tweeted that Jax was killed in the line of duty after being stabbed as officers responded to the stabbing.Police were called to the Encasa apartments around 1 p.m. on the report of a stabbing.When they arrived on scene, they found a woman who had been stabbed. She was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.Inside one of the units, police encountered the stabbing suspect.A Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety spokesperson said the man was uncooperative and armed with a knife.At some point during the confrontation, police say the man stabbed a K9 officer. The dog was taken to a veterinarian, but did not survive.Ultimately, an officer shot the suspect. He was taken to the hospital where he died.Police continue to investigate. They have not revealed the relationship between the suspect and the stabbing victim.They are also not releasing any information about the officer who fired their weapon.