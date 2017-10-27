  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
Suspect charged with multiple arson counts in Santa Cruz Mountains Bear Fire

Officials in Santa Cruz County held a news conference to announce that a man has been arrested on multiple arson counts in the Bear Fire.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
Boulder Creek area resident Marlon Coy, 54, was arrested this morning by Santa Cruz County Sheriff's detectives and charged with three felony counts of arson with enhancements for the 331-acre Bear Fire that took firefighters 10 days to contain.

Witnesses say they saw Coy set the fire the night of Oct. 16, which spread and resulted in injuries to 13 firefighters and the destruction of two homes, four outbuildings, five RV's and 17 vehicles.

RELATED: Couple who lost home in Bear Fire thought they were going to die

Coy was previously arrested for burglary of a home in the fire zone. At a Sheriff's Office news conference, detectives said that Coy had been spotted riding his bike in Santa Cruz. In his backpack was some of the $15,000 worth of jewelry stolen from the house. Bail has been set for $800,000. Coy is expected to make his first court appearance next Monday or Tuesday.

We spoke with residents of the Boulder Creek area, who said they have reported suspicious activity to law enforcement recently, which included the burglary of expensive solar power equipment.

One firefighter remains hospitalized from injuries in the Bear Fire.

We'll have more on this developing story on ABC7 News later today at 4 and 5 p.m.

