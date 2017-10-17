  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos

Couple who lost home in Bear Fire thought they were going to die

Sandra Wood is interviewed after her home burnt down in the Bear Fire in the Santa Cruz Mountains on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS, Calif. (KGO) --
The Bear Fire burning in the Santa Cruz Mountains has destroyed four structures -- one of them was Sandra Wood's yurt on Ron's Road.

She lived there with her husband and their dog.

When the flames erupted Monday nigtht, Wood was picking up groceries at the Safeway in Felton.

PHOTOS: Crews battle wildfire in Santa Cruz Mountains


As she arrived back in her neighborhood, she saw the hillside on fire.

She said she thought she was going to die and that her husband would be trapped and die at the house.

But, she was able to get him and their dog out -- and wake up and evacuate neighbors at the same time.

One man stayed behind and he's the one who told her all the homes on the ridge were gone.

VIDEO: How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
EMBED More News Videos

The North Bay Wildfires have caused massive evacuations. If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you. Above all else, follow the instructions given and get out of harm's way.



Sandra and her husband spent most of Tuesday at a Red Cross shelter.

The Bear Fire has burned 271 acres and has reached five percent containment as of Tuesday night.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputies went door to door Monday night, notifying 150-200 residents about the mandatory evacuation order.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
wildfirebrush firefiresanta cruz countyfirefighter injuredSanta Cruz
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Residents grateful as crews fight Santa Cruz Mountains fire
Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire prompts evacuations
VIDEO: The perfect reminder to thank a first responder
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
Top Stories
Trump's silence on Twitter around North Bay fire raises questions in California
Evacuations lifted in Dublin as firefighters contain vegetation fire
Sign language interpreters work hard to translate for fire updates
NBA Champion Warriors welcome Houston Rockets for season opener
Residents grateful as crews fight Santa Cruz Mountains fire
Crews search house-by-house for North Bay fire victims
Fire snarls traffic in Sausalito
Crew member killed fighting North Bay fires identified
Show More
North Bay wineries race against the clock to finish production
Jonny Gomes helping North Bay wildfire victims
Rams qb, Novato Native Jared Goff raising money for North Bay fire victims
7 On Your Side helps with North Bay wildfire recovery
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Woman celebrates 111th birthday in style
PHOTOS: Fleet Week air show over San Francisco
More Photos