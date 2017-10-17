Couple who lost home in Bear Fire thought they were going to die

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2512981" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The North Bay Wildfires have caused massive evacuations. If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you. Above all else, follow the instructions given and get out of harm's way.

The Bear Fire burning in the Santa Cruz Mountains has destroyed four structures -- one of them was Sandra Wood's yurt on Ron's Road.She lived there with her husband and their dog.When the flames erupted Monday nigtht, Wood was picking up groceries at the Safeway in Felton.As she arrived back in her neighborhood, she saw the hillside on fire.She said she thought she was going to die and that her husband would be trapped and die at the house.But, she was able to get him and their dog out -- and wake up and evacuate neighbors at the same time.One man stayed behind and he's the one who told her all the homes on the ridge were gone.Sandra and her husband spent most of Tuesday at a Red Cross shelter.The Bear Fire has burned 271 acres and has reached five percent containment as of Tuesday night.Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputies went door to door Monday night, notifying 150-200 residents about the mandatory evacuation order.