PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --Apple stores in the Bay Area are setting up and putting out the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on store shelves on Friday.
Usually, there's a line around the block at one store in Palo Alto on a day like this, but instead ABC7 News found one man named Noah Marriot waiting outside.
Workers at the Palo Alto #Apple store getting ready for #iPhone8 release. pic.twitter.com/BIKJMp3ZNu— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) September 22, 2017
He was the first and last person in line. When asked how he felt about being the only one there he said, "it sucks," and not as exciting as he hoped it would be.
Data reveals the iPhone 8 won't be that popular. Slice Intelligence reports pre-orders for the iPhone 8 are down 78-percent compared to iPhone 7.
One review called the iPhone 8 a fairly straightforward update of the iPhone 7.
Apple is also releasing its newest version of Apple TV, and the Apple Watch Series 3.
The big lines are expected for the iPhone 10, which will be released to the public on November 3.
Time lapse video of the line at the #PaloAlto #Apple store for the new #iPhone8.— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) September 22, 2017
Don't blink. pic.twitter.com/sI9udpwtJu