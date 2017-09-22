  • LIVE VIDEO Warriors hold news conferences for opening of training camp -- WATCH LIVE 11:30A
APPLE

Apple stores release new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

EMBED </>More Videos

Apple stores in the Bay Area are setting up and putting out the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on store shelves. (KGO-TV)

By
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Apple stores in the Bay Area are setting up and putting out the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on store shelves on Friday.

Usually, there's a line around the block at one store in Palo Alto on a day like this, but instead ABC7 News found one man named Noah Marriot waiting outside.

He was the first and last person in line. When asked how he felt about being the only one there he said, "it sucks," and not as exciting as he hoped it would be.

RELATED: Apple unveils newest iPhones and watch

Data reveals the iPhone 8 won't be that popular. Slice Intelligence reports pre-orders for the iPhone 8 are down 78-percent compared to iPhone 7.

One review called the iPhone 8 a fairly straightforward update of the iPhone 7.

Apple is also releasing its newest version of Apple TV, and the Apple Watch Series 3.

The big lines are expected for the iPhone 10, which will be released to the public on November 3.
Click here for more stories and videos about the iPhone.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyapple watchapplewearable techgadgetstim cookiphonecellphonecaliforniau.s. & worldPalo Alto
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
APPLE
San Francisco holds largest cellphone conference in the U.S.
Apple unveils newest iPhones and watch
VIDEO: Check out Apple's new 'spaceship' campus in Cupertino
Apple unveils new iPhones at event in Cupertino
More apple
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to provide Congress contents of ads bought by Russian agency
Home device maker Nest Labs expanding products lineup
AT&T offering free calls, texts to Mexico after quake
Kevin Durant draws big crowd at TechCrunch Disrupt in SF
More Technology
Top Stories
Warriors to hold training camp news conferences - WATCH LIVE 11:30a
San Francisco firefighters rescue 3 from apartment complex fire
Uber to lose its license to operate in London
Trump calls North Korea's Kim 'a madman'
Trump calls story 'hoax' as Facebook releases Russian-linked ads to Congress
Toddler hit in face by foul ball at Yankees game
Rams use big offensive night to beat 49ers 41-39
Fan loses phone at Raiders game, Rickey Henderson returns it
Show More
Oakland synagogue members cover anti-Semitic graffiti with hopeful messages
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to provide Congress contents of ads bought by Russian agency
Lafayette Reservoir in need of seismic retrofit
Bay Area home sales continue to soar as fall approaches
New charges against Santa Cruz County surgeon, nurses announced
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Friday
Warriors to hold training camp news conferences - WATCH LIVE 11:30a
San Francisco firefighters rescue 3 from apartment complex fire
Uber to lose its license to operate in London
More Video