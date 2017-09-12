Apple unveils newest iPhones and watch

Consumers are going to have to dig deep into their wallets and purses if they want to upgrade to one of Apple's new iPhones revealed Tuesday morning.Its new top-of-the-line iPhone X starts at $999, but its features provide a glimpse of where smartphones are headed. The eye-opener, beyond the design and materials used, is Face ID. It maps the smartphone owner's face and uses facial recognition to unlock the phone. Apple claims the possibility of an error is 1 in one million versus one in 500,000 for its existing Touch ID authentication process.Apple held a two-hour event at the new Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, the first time media have been invited to the new Apple Park campus with its signature spaceship headquarters building. The Steve Jobs Theater is an underground facility separate from the circular building with leather-upholstered seating for 1,000 people.Apple also unveiled the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, along with a 4K version of its Apple TV set top box and Series 3 of the Apple Watch.The newest Watch can be purchased with cellular, allowing users to make and receive phone calls and text messages. It would use the same cell number as your iPhone. The Watch also allows you to play your iTunes music with wireless Air Pods.Apple CEO Tim Cook remembered the late Steve Jobs on this tenth anniversary of the introduction of the iPhone and talked about the future of smartphones.