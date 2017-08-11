I tried Sarahah and almost cried and now I'm deleting it

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2298716" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

ABC7 Mornings Anchor Reggie Aqui tried Sarahah so he could save you from Sarahah. In case you think he's spelling the name 'Sara' wrong, Sarahah is the new, hot app that shot up to number one in the app store and has everyone talking about how awful the concept is while also downloading it at the same time. (KGO)