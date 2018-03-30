APPLE

iPhone update lets you turn off battery slow-down setting

EMBED </>More Videos

iPhone users can now decide if they want to turn off Apple's default setting that slows down the phone to preserve the battery life.

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) --
iPhone users can now decide if they want to turn off Apple's default setting that slows down the phone to preserve the battery life.

On Thursday, Apple released its newest iOS version for iPhones and iPads.

The new battery health settings are only offered for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 7.

Apple came under fire after it was revealed the company had been slowing the performance of iPhones with older batteries.

RELATED: Apple admits to slowing down older iPhones

Apple admitted it intentionally throttles the speed of older phones' processors, including the iPhones 6, 6S and 7 to prevent random shutdowns.

In the online statement, Apple said when their batteries chemically age, their ability to hold a charge diminishes. "As it ages, it becomes less capable of delivering peak loads, especially when the charge is low." As a result, the company said their iOS "dynamically manages the maximum performance of some system components when needed to prevent a shutdown."

The revelations spurred widespread outrage from customers, who felt Apple was withholding information about the batteries in an effort to force them to purchase new, expensive iPhones, as well as several lawsuits, including one filed in California.

Click here for more stories and videos about Apple.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyappleiphoneu.s. & worldsmartphonesbusinessCupertino
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
APPLE
Happy Birthday, Apple!
Consumer Catch-up: iHeartMedia bankruptcy, Apple parental help
EXCLUSIVE: CHP using decoy buses to combat Peninsula attacks
Report: Apple preparing to release largest iPhone ever
More apple
TECHNOLOGY
Happy Birthday, Apple!
Report: Snap issues another round of pink slips
Settlement apparently reached in fatal autonomous Uber vehicle crash
EXCLUSIVE: A look inside Salesforce's TrailheaDX
More Technology
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Pulse nightclub gunman's widow to arrive in Bay Area
Doctor hired by family says Stephon Clark shot 7 times from behind
Meet Michael Finney at San Jose's Santana Row today
'Clueless' actress Stacey Dash drops out of CA congressional race
Police investigate child sex abuse at 'swinging' parties' in Australia
Arnold Schwarzenegger recovering after successful heart surgery
People head to lucky Milpitas lottery spot for chance at $521M jackpot
Netflix looks to hire binge-watchers to rate shows, movies
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
Man killed by gunfire with Texas officer identified
March for Our Lives organizers reveal movement's next step
Oakland fire marshal who was witness in Ghost Ship Fire case resigns
Accountant pressed into action as emergency goalie in Blackhawks win
More News
Top Video
Doctor hired by family says Stephon Clark shot 7 times from behind
WATCH LIVE: Pulse nightclub gunman's widow to arrive in Bay Area
Arnold Schwarzenegger recovering after successful heart surgery
Police investigate child sex abuse at 'swinging' parties' in Australia
More Video