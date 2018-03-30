iPhone update lets you turn off battery slow-down setting

iPhone users can now decide if they want to turn off Apple's default setting that slows down the phone to preserve the battery life.On Thursday, Apple released its newest iOS version for iPhones and iPads.The new battery health settings are only offered for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 7.Apple came under fire after it was revealed the company had been slowing the performance of iPhones with older batteries.Apple admitted it intentionally throttles the speed of older phones' processors, including the iPhones 6, 6S and 7 to prevent random shutdowns.In the online statement, Apple said when their batteries chemically age, their ability to hold a charge diminishes. "As it ages, it becomes less capable of delivering peak loads, especially when the charge is low." As a result, the company said their iOS "dynamically manages the maximum performance of some system components when needed to prevent a shutdown."The revelations spurred widespread outrage from customers, who felt Apple was withholding information about the batteries in an effort to force them to purchase new, expensive iPhones, as well as several lawsuits, including one filed in California.