  • LIVE VIDEO California police chiefs discuss proposed bill over peace officers' use of force
FACEBOOK

LIST: Members of Congress questioning Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with a group of entrepreneurs and innovators during a discussion at Cortex Innovation Community technology hub in St. Louis, Nov. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be in the hot seat Tuesday and Wednesday to testify before lawmakers over the recent privacy leak scandal that may have affected millions of people.

RELATED: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's testimony for Congress released

Here's a full list of members of the Senate Judiciary, Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation, and the Senate Energy and Commerce committees, which will be questioning Zuckerberg.

Senate Judiciary Committee:

Chairman Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA)

Ranking Member Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)

Majority Members:

Senator Orrin G. Hatch (R-UT)

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX)

Senator Michael S. Lee (R-UT)

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE)

Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ)

Senator Mike Crapo (R-ID)

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA)

Minority Members:

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA)

Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT)

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL)

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI)

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Senator Christopher A. Coons (D-DE)

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)

Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI)

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ)

Senate Committee on Commerce, Science & Transportation:

Chairman Senator John Thune (R-SD)

Ranking Member Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL)

Majority Members:

Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS)

Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO)

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE)

Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS)

Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK)

Senator Dean Heller (R-NV)

Senator Jim Inhofe (R-OK)

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT)

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI)

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO)

Senator Todd Young (R-IN)

Minority Members:

Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA)

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)

Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI)

Senator Ed Markey (D-MA)

Senator Tom Udall (D-NM)

Senator Gary Peters (D-MI)

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)

Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)

Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH)

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV)

Senator Jon Tester (D-MT)

Senate Committee on Energy and Commerce:

Chairman Senator Greg Walden (R-OR)

Vice Chairman Senator Joe Barton (R-TX)

Ranking Member Senator Frank Pallone (D-NJ)

Majority Members:

Senator Fred Upton (R-MI)

Senator John Shimkus (R-IL)

Senator Michael Burgess (R-TX)

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Senator Steve Scalise (R-LA)

Senator Robert Latta (R-OH)

Senator Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA)

Senator Gregg Harper (R-MS)

Senator Leonard Lance (R-NJ)

Senator Brett Guthrie (R-KY)

Senator Pete Olson (R-TX)

Senator David McKinley (R-WV)

Senator Adam Kinzinger (R-IL)

Senator Morgan Griffith (R-VA)

Senator Gus Bilirakis (R-FL)

Senator Bill Johnson (R-OH)

Senator Billy Long (R-MO)

Senator Larry Bucshon (R-IN)

Senator Bill Flores (R-TX)

Senator Susan Brooks (R-IN)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK)

Senator Richard Hudson (R-NC)

Senator Chris Collins (R-NY)

Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND)

Senator Tim Walberg (R-MI)

Senator Mimi Walters (R-CA)

Senator Ryan Costello (R-PA)

Senator Buddy Carter (R-GA)

Senator Jeff Duncan (R-SC)

Minority Members:

Senator Bobby Rush (D-IL)

Senator Anna Eshoo (D-CA)

Senator Eliot Engel (D-NY)

Senator Gene Green (D-TX)

Senator Diana Degette (D-CO)

Senator Michael Doyle (D-PA)

Senator Janice Schakowsky (D-IL)

Senator G.K. Butterfield (D-NC)

Senator Doris Matsui (D-CA)

Senator Kathy Castor (D-FL)

Senator John Sarbanes (D-MD)

Senator Jerry McNerny (D-CA)

Senator Peter Welch (D-VT)

Senator Ben Lujan (D-NM)

Senator Paul Tonko (D-NY)

Senator Yvette Clarke (D-NY)

Senator David Loebsack (D-IA)

Senator Kurt Schrader (D-OR)

Senator Joseph Kennedy (D-MA)

Senator Tony Cardenas (D-CA)

Senator Raul Ruiz (D-CA)

Senator Scott Peters (D-CA)

Senator Debbie Dingell (D-MI)

RELATED: How to delete your Facebook and more

Click here for more stories and videos related to Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyfacebookcongressmark zuckerbergdata breachsocial mediasecurity breachlawsuitcourtcourt casesenateWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mark Zuckerberg's testimony for Congress released
Facebook will tell you if Cambridge Analytica accessed your data
How to delete your Facebook and more
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
FACEBOOK
Steve Wozniak shutting down Facebook account
Mark Zuckerberg's testimony for Congress released
Facebook will tell you if Cambridge Analytica accessed your data
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia on mission in Silicon Valley
More facebook
TECHNOLOGY
Steve Wozniak shutting down Facebook account
Child advocates ask FTC to investigate YouTube
Mark Zuckerberg's testimony for Congress released
Facebook will tell you if Cambridge Analytica accessed your data
More Technology
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Police chiefs respond to proposed use of force bill
Police announce arrests in burglary spree across SF
Company keeps billing couple that died in North Bay wildfires
Mark Zuckerberg's testimony for Congress released
Women can't be paid less than men based on past wages, court says
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Abused olympians supporting legislation to protect patients
Duckworth becomes 1st US senator to give birth while in office
Show More
The new 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' trailer is here
Storm damage closes Stinson Beach parking lot indefinitely
Attorney: Federal agents seize documents from Trump's lawyer
Bus driver helps girl who lost mom with her hair every morning
Trump Tower fire accidental; Councilman pushes sprinkler law
More News