VIDEO: Check out Apple's new 'spaceship' campus in Cupertino

Apple's new iPhone X is garnering a lot of attention, but so is the place where it was unveiled. (KGO-TV)

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) --
Apple's new iPhone X is garnering a lot of attention, but so is the place where it was unveiled.

This was the first Apple event held at the company's new campus in Cupertino, an area that covers 175 acres.

Employees began moving to the site in April.

RELATED: Apple unveils newest iPhones and watch

Dubbed "the spaceship" by Steve Jobs a few months before he died of pancreatic cancer in 2011, the main building is a giant circular building.

There will eventually be a visitor center and an Apple Store on the site, but for now, take an aerial tour of the more interesting parts of Apple's new home.

Written and produced by Juan Carlos Guerrero
