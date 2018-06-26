Texas Sheriff warns public to not touch Fentanyl-tainted flyers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2499957" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fentanyl and carfentanil are dangerous opioids

URGENT: Flyers placed on the windshields of some #HCSO vehicles this afternoon at 601 Lockwood have tested positive for the opiod Fentanyl. One sergeant who touched a flyer is receiving medical treatment. Call authorities if you see these flyers and DO NOT TOUCH. #hounews #lesm pic.twitter.com/1mp03U8OGn — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 26, 2018

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is warning residents in the Houston area to be on the lookout for flyers tainted with the opioid Fentanyl.A sergeant is receiving medical treatment after touching a flyer found underneath the windshield wipers of several patrol vehicles Tuesday afternoon at 601 Lockwood.Deputies say if you find a flyer that appears similar in nature, do not touch it and call authorities immediately.Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that poses a risk on the streets.First synthesized in the 1960s, Fentanyl was intended as a pain medication. Its use expanded in the 1990s with the introduction of patches, lollipops, sprays and dissolving tablets.Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine.