Texas Sheriff warns public to not touch Fentanyl-tainted flyers

HOUSTON, Texas --
The Harris County Sheriff's Office is warning residents in the Houston area to be on the lookout for flyers tainted with the opioid Fentanyl.

A sergeant is receiving medical treatment after touching a flyer found underneath the windshield wipers of several patrol vehicles Tuesday afternoon at 601 Lockwood.
Deputies say if you find a flyer that appears similar in nature, do not touch it and call authorities immediately.


Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that poses a risk on the streets.

First synthesized in the 1960s, Fentanyl was intended as a pain medication. Its use expanded in the 1990s with the introduction of patches, lollipops, sprays and dissolving tablets.

Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine.

