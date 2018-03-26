Threat to 'shoot up a school' causes shelter-in-place in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) --San Mateo police are looking for a man wanted for making a threat to shoot up a school while inside a Big 5 Sporting Goods Store on South El Camino.
Investigators says a customer reported a man inside the Big 5 Sporting Good Store comment to an employee that he wanted to buy a gun. The man threatened to shoot up a school and asked the employee for a good shirt to wear.
San Mateo Police arrived at the store within minutes and searched for the man but they couldn't find him.
Investigators say witnesses didn't find the man's statements to be credible but police still want to talk him.
He's described as a white man, possibly transient, about 35 years old, wearing a camo sweatshirt and blue jeans.
As a result of the threat, Saint Gregory Catholic School principal Laura Miller, says her school will be taking extreme precaution and following suit to the San Mateo public schools and shelter-in-place all day today.
She sent out a message to parents telling them students will not be switching classes and classroom doors will remain locked.
Students will eat lunch and have recess in their classrooms.
The principal says this may seem extreme but they are doing everything they can to keep students as safe as possible.
If you have any information on the man accused of making the threat you can call SMPD dispatch center at (650) 522-7700 or call the SMPD Secret Witness Line at (650)522-7676. Click here to make anonymous online tips in this or any San Mateo Police Department investigation.
