BART drops push for rate hike despite budget shortage

BART passengers walking through a station in the East Bay, Thursday, February 9, 2017 (KGO-TV )

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
BART won't be raising fares, at least for now.

The BART board decided against a fare hike at a meeting Thursday in Oakland.
The board says it will likely have to make some changes to fill a budget gap projected to be at least $25 million. One possibility is adding a surcharge for paper tickets that could be avoided with a Clipper card.

Bart is also considering reducing discounts and cutting service.

