OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --BART won't be raising fares, at least for now.
The BART board decided against a fare hike at a meeting Thursday in Oakland.
The board says it will likely have to make some changes to fill a budget gap projected to be at least $25 million. One possibility is adding a surcharge for paper tickets that could be avoided with a Clipper card.
Bart is also considering reducing discounts and cutting service.
