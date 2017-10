This is an image of an OPD highway closure on I-880 near 23rd Ave. on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

CHP says that 3 people who shot in an Uber on Interstate 880 near 23rd Avenue in Oakland early Sunday.The police activity shut down parts of Interstate 880 in Oakland, the interstate has since been reopened.Police say the driver and three passengers, all male, were taken to nearby hospitals. The extent of their injuries is not known.