City officials confiscate dockless scooters throughout San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --City officials worked on confiscating dockless scooters throughout San Francisco on Thursday.
The crackdown is in full swing. So far, the San Francisco Department of Public Works confiscated 61 dockless electric scooters off the streets since Wednesday.
Last week, 66 scooters were taken after complaints they were blocking public sidewalks. Many people have complained they're a nuisance when not parked safely.
The Board of Supervisors voted to require the scooter share programs to seek permits for their vehicles.
Earlier this week, LimeBike issued a statement saying they plan to comply and implement new initiatives saying in part, "we recognize that we can't fix every concern overnight, but as a Bay Area company we want to be lasting partners with the city and county of San Francisco."
While the change may not come overnight, it looks like the city does want quick results.
Today crews from SF's Dept of Public Works will crack down on dockless scooters obstructing sidewalks throughout the city. cc: @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/YNn00cXBCj— Jessica Castro (@JessicaABC7) April 19, 2018