TRAFFIC

SF officials to vote on scooter legislation after injuries, pain for neighbors

A Lime scooter and a CitiBike appear in San Francisco on Monday, April 16, 2018. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Electric scooters have quickly become a cheap and convenient way to get around San Francisco. But San Francisco City Hall is cracking down on the scooter companies for allowing their riders to break so many laws.

One month ago, electric scooters appeared on San Francisco streets and sidewalks. While very popular, the latest in tech transportation has proved to be a pain.
RELATED: Dockless scooters, bikes have bumpy launch in SF, San Jose, cities hustle to regulate

"Three scooters, one of them was sort of blocking the sidewalk," said Scott Polizzi, who lives on Hayes Street.

Polizzi said he broke his toe when he tripped on a Lime scooter in front of his house. "I'm sorry," he said, starting to cry.

He was moved to tears, not because of the pain, but because his injury has made it hard for him to take care of his sick wife, brother, and dog for the past 10 days. "I can't look after the people I'm responsible for," said Polizzi.

RELATED: Dockless scooters, bikes have bumpy launch in SF, San Jose, cities hustle to regulate

At City Hall Monday, two things happened in separate efforts to move scooters into their legal lane.

The Transportation and Land Use Committee approved scooter permitting legislation written by Supervisor Aaron Peskin. "They're being used on the sidewalks, disabled people and families are having to dodge them."

The San Francisco City Attorney's Office sent a cease and desist unlawful operations letter to the three scooter companies, Lime, Spin, and Bird.

VIDEO: What's up with those scooters parked around SF?
EMBED More News Videos

If you've walked the streets of San Francisco recently, you've probably seen them -- motorized scooters parked randomly on the sidewalk.


Neighbors in Mission Bay tell ABC7 News there are usually scooters all over the neighborhood, but Monday they were notably absent.

"This morning when I woke up I didn't see any," said Mission Bay resident Mike Schorr. "That was unusual compared to the last three weeks."

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors has a full vote on the legislation Tuesday.

Click here to read a letter from the SFMTA on dockless bikes and scooters.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on bikes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficbikesciti bikee-bikestechnologyregulationsmass transittransportationpublic transportationstartupbusinesssan francisco board of supervisorsSan FranciscoSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: What's up with all those scooters parked around SF?
San Francisco Board of Supervisors to vote on scooter legislation
Dockless scooters, bikes have bumpy launch in SF, San Jose
'Ford GoBike' adding 250 docking e-bikes in Bay Area
BART dealing with shared Lime Bikes causing hazards at stations
TRAFFIC
San Francisco issues cease and desist order for scooters
Decisions still to be made on downtown SF rail extension tunnel
Bay Area ferry fleet transitioning to renewable diesel fuel
All NB lanes of I-680 in Walnut Creek reopened after police activity
More Traffic
Top Stories
SF woman who hailed ride found beaten, sexually assaulted
Durant, Thompson stay hot as Warriors take 2-0 lead vs. Spurs
Car, 4 family members' bodies accounted for after deadly NorCal cliff crash
Sharks use 2nd period barrage to beat Ducks 8-1 for 3-0 lead
'Hail day' at Oakland high school prevents students, teachers from attending
San Francisco issues cease and desist order for scooters
Man who anchored boat at Aquatic Park without permit says he'll decide when it moves
Oakland Hills hit by sudden hail storm
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Pockets of rain hitting the Bay Area
Warriors look to stay locked in for Game 2 of NBA playoffs against Spurs
Autonomous car companies hitting the gas as Waymo files for driverless permit
No agreement yet on CA National Guard's role at border
San Jose prepares for National Drug Take-Back Day
More News