More implosions are scheduled for what remains of the old Bay Bridge beginning this Saturday for marine foundations beneath the bay, but some structures may be left in place.Most of the old bridge is a thing of the past but there is a move to preserve some of the old and use it in a new way. Five piers from the historic structure could become public space under proposals being studied by a committee of the metropolitan transportation commission. They met Tuesday afternoon to hear the latest.Multiple agencies are involved in the project.Under consideration is Pier 2, close to Yerba Buena Island, with design options including a walkway offering panoramic distant views of Oakland and San Francisco's skyline.Piers 19 through 22 at the foot of the eastern span on the Oakland side, could be turned into a 170-acre park with a waterfront promenade or a floating bridge. The chief engineer for the bridge says public access to the piers closest to Oakland could extend about 1,000 feet. That could offer a unique experience on the bay.The piers themselves would integrate into the design as a way to honor the old span that served the Bay Area well.