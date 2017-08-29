BAY BRIDGE

Metropolitan Transportation Commission discussions focus on fate of Bay Bridge piers

Caltrans continued with the removal of the original east span of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge by imploding Pier E5 of the Old Bay Bridge on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. (Photo Courtesy of CHP Captain Christopher Sherry)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
More implosions are scheduled for what remains of the old Bay Bridge beginning this Saturday for marine foundations beneath the bay, but some structures may be left in place.

Most of the old bridge is a thing of the past but there is a move to preserve some of the old and use it in a new way. Five piers from the historic structure could become public space under proposals being studied by a committee of the metropolitan transportation commission. They met Tuesday afternoon to hear the latest.

Multiple agencies are involved in the project.

Under consideration is Pier 2, close to Yerba Buena Island, with design options including a walkway offering panoramic distant views of Oakland and San Francisco's skyline.

Piers 19 through 22 at the foot of the eastern span on the Oakland side, could be turned into a 170-acre park with a waterfront promenade or a floating bridge. The chief engineer for the bridge says public access to the piers closest to Oakland could extend about 1,000 feet. That could offer a unique experience on the bay.

The piers themselves would integrate into the design as a way to honor the old span that served the Bay Area well.

Carolyn Tyler will have more on this story at 4 p.m. on ABC7 News. Click here to follow her on Twitter.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficbay areadrivingbay bridgemetropolitan transportation commissionconstructiondevelopmentSan FranciscoTreasure IslandOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BAY BRIDGE
Deer spotted on Bay Bridge early this morning
Caltrans to close Bay Bridge intermittently for demolition
All lanes open on Bay Bridge following crash
Giants, A's set for annual Bay Bridge Series
More bay bridge
TRAFFIC
Palo Alto leaders move to ban idling cars
Free rides offered on SMART trains for opening day
Planned weekend political rallies to alter transit in SF
Person killed by train at Bay Fair BART station
More Traffic
Top Stories
Tearful Houston police chief confirms officer's death
ABC7 reporter gives inside look at Harvey flooding
Babies born in midst of historic flooding give hope to Houston
14 looters arrested in past 48 hours
Petition aims to reunite mother, ill daughter in San Jose
Extended coverage of historic Houston flooding - WATCH LIVE
Report: Mayor wants Cal to cancel Free Speech Week
San Jose police search for hit-and-run suspect
Show More
Doctor canoes through floodwaters to perform surgery
Harvey floods Texas with record rainfall
Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC
San Jose police investigate drive-by shooting near Colonial Way
Trump: 'All options are on the table' after NK missile test
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
More Photos