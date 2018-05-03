Muni unveils controversial 'Dodger blue' logo

The Dodgers don't have a monopoly on blue :) The blue was chosen to put us more in sync with other city agencies that utilize the color, as well as an homage to departments within our agency --such as DPT-- that have had blue as their primary color. — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) May 2, 2018

We agree. Muni orange beats Dodger blue any day. To be clear: The Muni "worm" and its related color schemes will continue as the logo for the Municipal Railway transit system. The SFMTA operates Muni and this is a new logo for the overall agency. — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) May 2, 2018

The agency that runs Muni is getting a new look. The new official logo for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will include a "worm style" letter M and the initials SFMTA.Some say the new color reminds them of Dodger blue, Muni tweeted that the Dodgers don't have monopoly on Blue. The old red logo will remain on Muni's fleet of busses and trains.