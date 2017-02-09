TRAFFIC

Person rescued alive on BART tracks in Hayward

FILE: BART (KGO-TV)

HAYWARD, Calif --
BART officials are reporting that a person on the tracks this morning at the agency's Hayward station has been rescued alive.

The report of a person on the tracks came in at about 9:40 a.m. on the Fremont line.

The emergency is causing a major delay for trains on the Fremont line in the Fremont, Richmond and Daly City directions.

Southbound trains are turning back at the Bay Fair station while northbound trains are turning around at the South Hayward station, so no service exists between the South Hayward and Bay Fair stations.

BART riders can take Alameda-Contra Costa Transit bus Nos. 22 or 99 between the South Hayward and Hayward stations and bus No. 10 between the Hayward and Bay Fair stations.
Related Topics:
trafficBARTmass transitFremontHayward
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
I-580 in Livermore reopen after massive pothole repair
San Francisco, San Jose may use speed enforcement cameras
Number of potholes increase in the Bay Area
BART service resumes in Richmond following downed power line
More Traffic
Top Stories
Storm brings damaging winds, flooding rains to Bay Area
Van swallowed by Santa Cruz mountain road
Weather forecast for Thursday afternoon
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Michael Finney will answer consumer questions in Daly City
GoFundMe set up for San Rafael family after home destroyed
Good samaritans save driver after car flips into Uvas creek
Show More
LIST: Bay Area school closures due to storm
San Rafael neighbors anxiety riddled, displaced after landslide
Class action settlement in computer disc drive case
East Bay 24 Hour Fitness has 15 car burglaries in one night
ABC7 News photographer describes terrifying landslide experience
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
PHOTOS: Protests erupt at UC Berkeley, Milo Yiannopoulos event
More Photos