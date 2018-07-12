BART

Report: BART board to discuss bus service to help during early bird shut down

EMBED </>More Videos

The BART board will consider two proposals today to help riders when early train service is taken away starting in February. (KGO-TV)

By
The BART board will consider two proposals today to help riders when early train service is taken away starting in February.

Trains will start at 5:00 a.m., an hour later than normal, while retrofitting work is being done on the Transbay Tube. This is expected to last about 3 1/2 years.

According to the San Francisco Examiner, there are two proposals on the table. One plan would provide less replacement bus service, and one that will create four additional express routes directly to San Francisco from the outer Bay Area via AC

Transit. Those express routes will depart from Pittsburg/Baypoint, Pleasant Hill, Dublin/Pleasanton and Fremont BART stations.

The board is not expected to vote today. The Examiner reports that BART staff estimate they'll present a final plan for early morning bus replacements in September.

Click here for more stories on BART.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficBARTmass transitOaklandSan FranciscoMillbraePittsburg
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BART
Can BART really stop drug use on its trains?
Lawsuit filed to stop Regional Measure 3
Man's body found at San Francisco BART station
BART moves ahead with canopies over station entrances
More BART
TRAFFIC
South Bay business owners say bike lane improvement plans could be bad for business
OVER IT: Exclusive peek inside SF's 'Grand Central Station of the West'
Survey seeks input on new colors for Japantown pedestrian bridge
Carpool lanes could be coming to SF freeways
More Traffic
Top Stories
3-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting in East Oakland
Stormy Daniels will plead not guilty after arrest at strip club, lawyer says
Trump declares NATO a 'fine-tuned machine' at end of summit
5 incredible ways Malala Yousafzai inspires us all
Anti-Semitic robocalls on behalf of GOP congressional candidate make rounds in East Bay
Set in Oakland, Premiering in Oakland: 'Blindspotting' actors share pride
South Bay business owners say bike lane improvement plans could be bad for business
VIDEO: Bolts of lightning electrify Colorado neighborhood
Show More
Can BART really stop drug use on its trains?
Santa Rosa wildfire victims take on utilities, state legislature
XO Festival fizzles out after venue pulls plug in Antioch
A guide to the new Medicare card
Elon Musk tweets about fixing the flint water crisis
More News